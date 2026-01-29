Lady Gaga confirmed to perform at the Grammy Awards

Even though she'll be performing in Tokyo on Friday, Lady Gaga will brave jet lag to be in Los Angeles Sunday for the Grammy Awards, where she's up for seven awards.

Gaga has been confirmed as a performer at the ceremony on Sunday night. She's nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album for Mayhem; best traditional pop vocal album for Harlequin; song and record of the year and best dance pop recording for "Abracadabra"; and best pop solo performance for "Disease."

Gaga will join previously announced performers Alex Warren, Olivia Dean, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr on the show, which airs on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, Harry Styles will present, and there will be an Ozzy Osbourne tribute featuring Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns N' Roses members Duff McKagan and Slash. Plus, Ms. Lauryn Hill will sing during a tribute to the late R&B stars Roberta Flack and D'Angelo.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.