The Kid LAROI announces A Perfect World Tour

Following the release of his top-10 album Before I Forget in January, The Kid LAROI has now scheduled a world tour for the spring.

The "Stay" rapper's A Perfect World Tour launches April 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with the North American leg set to wrap up June 11 in Las Vegas. "Million Dollar Baby" singer Tommy Richman will open all the North American dates. In October, the tour will visit the U.K. and Europe before concluding Nov. 17 in Prague.

A Citi presale begins today, followed by additional presales through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit TKL.World/tour for more information.

On Instagram, LAROI wrote, "I CAN'T WAIT TO BE BACK ON THE ROAD. I LOVE U SEE U THREEEEEEE."

