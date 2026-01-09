Kelly Clarkson heading back to Texas for Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Since her last major tour ended in 2019, the only place to see Kelly Clarkson live in concert has been in Atlantic City, New Jersey or Las Vegas. That all changes in March, when she heads home to Texas for a special performance.

Kelly is one of the headliners at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, which will take place in the city's NRG Stadium from March 2 through March 22. She'll perform March 14 and is one of the few non-country acts on the bill, along with Lizzo and Latin star J Balvin. Other performers include Shaboozey, Russell Dickerson, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 15 in two waves, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. Kelly's show is part of the second wave, with the waiting room opening at 1:20 p.m. Visit RodeoHouston.com/tickets/ for full information.

Kelly, who's from Burleson, Texas, last played the rodeo in 2004. Aside from this appearance, her only other concerts this year will be part of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which begins in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.