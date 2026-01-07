Katy Perry shares cozy photo with Justin Trudeau in holiday photo dump

The whole blended family thing seems to be working for Katy Perry, who recently shared a holiday photo dump featuring her, her current boyfriend and her ex-fiancé.

The photos and video document Christmas and New Year's festivities, including decorations, a Christmas tree, crafts, her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom's Christmas list and a trip to the ballet. One video appears to show Katy and her ex, Orlando Bloom, ice skating with Daisy. Another photo shows a table set with place cards reading "Katy," "Daisy, "Orlando" and "Flynn," Orlando's son from his previous marriage.

The photo dump also includes an image of a woman who appears to be Katy showing off a gold charm in the shape of a maple leaf, which appears on the Canadian flag. There's also a photo of someone who appears to be her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau — the former prime minister of Canada — swimming in warm, tropical waters. The following photo shows Katy in a bathing suit, kissing Trudeau on what appears to be a boat floating in the same location.

In other Katy news, Billboard reports that her Lifetimes tour grossed an impressive $134 million, selling more than 1 million tickets across 91 shows. The tour also raised thousands for charity. More than $264,000 was donated to Katy's Firework Foundation, which supports children from underserved communities. In the U.K., over $100,00 was raised for Music Venue Trust, which works to protect U.K. grassroots music venues.

