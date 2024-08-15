Katy Perry to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

This year's MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award will be presented to a woman with multiple iconic videos: Katy Perry.

The "Lifetimes" star will also perform during the Sept. 11 show, marking her first time taking the stage at the VMAs since 2017, when she hosted and performed with Nicki Minaj. Katy's appearance will come less than two weeks before the release of her new album, 143.

An exec at Paramount, which owns MTV, said in a statement, "Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon ... Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.”

Previous Video Vanguard recipients include Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.

Katy's first VMA performance came in 2009, when she performed "We Will Rock You" with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. She won Video of the Year in 2011 for "Firework," sang "Roar" on the show in 2013 and won Best Female Video in 2014 for "Dark Horse." She's won five Moon Person trophies overall.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift is the leading nominee at this year's MTV VMAs with 10 nods. Performers on the show include Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter. Fans can vote for their favorites now across 15 categories at vote.mtv.com.

