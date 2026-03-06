Justin Timberlake's attorneys block release of bodycam footage from 2024 arrest

A judge has granted Justin Timberlake a temporary restraining order blocking the release of bodycam footage from his 2024 arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.

According to the order, obtained by ABC News, the Village of Sag Harbor now has until April 9 to submit documentation explaining why the release of the footage — requested under the Freedom of Information Law — should be allowed.

As previously reported, Justin's attorneys argued that the footage shows the singer "in an acutely vulnerable state," noting if it were to be released, it "would cause severe and irreparable harm to [his] personal and professional reputation" and "subject [him] to public ridicule and harassment." They also argued that releasing the footage would be an invasion of Justin's privacy.

In addition to blocking the release of the footage, the judge's order grants the attorneys' request to review it and "assess the privacy interests at stake." The order will be permanent for any "records that constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Justin was arrested on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor after running a stop sign and subsequently "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests. He pled guilty to driving while ability impaired by alcohol and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and fined $500.

