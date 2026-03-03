Justin Timberlake sues to stop release of 2024 bodycam arrest footage

It didn't end up ruining the tour, but Justin Timberlake is afraid that the bodycam footage of his 2024 drunk driving arrest might ruin his reputation.

Justin filed suit against the Village of Sag Harbor in Long Island, New York, as well as the village's police department and police chief, to prevent the footage from being released. In the court filing, obtained by ABC News, Justin's attorney asks the court to "permanently enjoin" the footage from being released in response to a request for it under the Freedom of Information Law.

According to the filing, the footage lasts around eight hours and "encroaches upon areas of [Timberlake's] life and emotional state that have no relevance at all to [his] arrest."

Furthermore, the filing argues that releasing the footage would "constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy because it reveals intimate, highly personal, and sensitive details concerning [Timberlake] and his family, and includes information of medical, familial, otherwise confidential nature."

"The harm from public exposure ... is immediate and irreparable," the filing adds.

The filing goes on to say that the footage depicts Justin "in an acutely vulnerable state" during his traffic stop, sobriety test, arrest and confinement.

"Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Timberlake's] personal and professional reputation, subject [him] to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest in understanding the operations of government," it goes on to say.

Justin was stopped June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor after running a stop sign and subsequently "performed poorly" on field sobriety tests. He pled guilty to driving while ability impaired by alcohol and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and fined $500.

Sag Harbor mayor Thomas Gardella told Newsday that the village will wait on the court's ruling.

