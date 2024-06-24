Justin Bieber, wife Hailey step out in NYC

Gotham/GC Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin and Hailey Bieber haven't made many public appearances since they announced they were expecting their first child, but that changed on Sunday when they stepped out for a date night in New York City.

Hailey was in New York for a pop-up event for her beauty line, Rhode. People has photos of the two together, and as usual, Hailey out-dressed Justin by a mile. She wore a flowing, elegant, asymmetrical turtleneck gold dress, platform heels, sunglasses and an updo, and cradled her baby bump in one of the photos.

Justin, on the other hand, wore sunglasses, a scruffy beard, a baggy pair of not-quite-pants, not-quite-shorts, a sleeveless denim puffer vest, slippers from his Drew House line and a baseball cap.

The couple announced their baby news in early May, and ABC News confirmed that Hailey was about six months along at that time.

