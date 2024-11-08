Julia Michaels releases new single, 'Heaven II'

Julia Michaels is ushering in a brand-new era.

The singer released her latest single, "Heaven II," on Friday. It arrived along with an accompanying music video, which was directed by Blythe Thomas and shot in LA.

This new era finds Julia "taking the reins and stepping into her power like never before," per a press release.

"Heaven II" is about "love. Sex. Infatuation. Longing. Desire. Freedom. And my hot a** boyfriend,” Julia said.

The singer also promises more exciting news to come.

