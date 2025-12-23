Jonas Brothers bring out multiple guests for last show before Christmas

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform on stage during Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, September 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jonas Brothers' last show before they stop for Christmas was even more star-studded than usual.

The brothers were joined by multiple special guests Monday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, including JoJo, who also performed with them in Boston back in August, plus Norah Jones and sombr.

JoJo performed her hit "Too Little Too Late," and then joined Nick, Joe and Kevin for their song "Vacation Eyes." You can see footage on her Instagram Story. Next up, legendary Japanese rock star Yoshiki played piano on "Fly With Me."

Norah Jones then popped up for a performance of her biggest hit, "Don't Know Why."

Finally, Grammy nominee and local hero sombr joined the group for a rendition of his hit "back to friends." Sombr posted video of the performance on his Instagram Story, writing, "Last night I became the fourth Jonas Brother."

JoBros return for a Dec. 30 show in Jacksonville, Florida, followed by their New Year's Eve show in Hollywood, Florida, which you'll be able to watch live via Samsung TV Plus starting at 10 p.m. ET. 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer is hosting the event, and viewers at home can vote in real time on one of the songs they'll perform.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.