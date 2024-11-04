Joey McIntyre, Rachel Platten and more to perform at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Chlöe, Kylie Cantrall, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra are all set to perform during the parade.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country," parade executive producer Will Coss said. "A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy's Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year's 98th Macy's Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy's can deliver."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

