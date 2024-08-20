Jessie Murph's debut, 'That Ain't No Man That's the Devil,' coming in September

You've heard her sing with Jelly Roll, Teddy Swims and Koe Wetzel. Now Jessie Murph is releasing her very own project.

The 19-year-old Alabama native will release her debut, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil, on Sept. 6. It includes her three popular collaborations — "Wild Ones" with Jelly, "Dirty" with Teddy and "High Road" with Koe — plus nine other songs, all of which she co-wrote. She'll release a new song from the project, "Hope It Hurts," on Aug. 23.

The second leg of her In the Sticks North American headline tour starts Oct. 17 in Tucson, Arizona, and is scheduled to wrap up in her hometown of Huntsville on Nov. 23. Visit JessieMurph.com for ticket information.

The tour is being presented by Poshmark, and fans can follow her closet on the platform for exclusive merch, giveaways and special experiences. Proceeds from her closet will be donated to WGIRLS, a charity that empowers women and children in underserved communities.

Meanwhile, Jessie is nominated for two MTV VMAs: Best Pop Collaboration for "Wild Ones" and Best PUSH Artist.

