Jason Derulo signals the end of an era with 'The Last Dance (Part 1)'

Jason Derulo has released his new EP, The Last Dance (Part 1). The project signals the end of an era, after he nearly considered ending his musical career entirely.

"I had thoughts of wanting to stop in general," he tells ABC Audio. "I was like, I've done so much in my life and maybe it's time to ride off into the sunset and just chill and spend the rest of my life on the beach...Then I was [like] nah, you know, I love making music. It's my favorite thing to do to create music from scratch and to perform for people."

When putting the project together, Jason says he wanted to create something that mirrors his previous music while also signaling an upcoming transformation.

"I wanted to create something that felt nostalgic and felt like some of the earlier works," he explains, "and in the process, I've got some really, really cool sounding records that both feel brand new, but still it feels like something that you almost know."

One of those songs is the focus track "Sexy for Me," the result of his vision to make a runway song.

"In the creative process, I was like I want to have a song that makes women feel sexy. And when they're looking at themselves in the mirror, being able to love on themselves," he says. "The overarching idea is when they're looking in the mirror, when there's a runway, like what's the theme song, you know? And that's how this came about. It was trying to create an ultimate kind of love yourself record."

The Last Dance (Part 1) is now available on streaming services.

