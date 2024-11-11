It's Singles Day: Shop vinyl singles from Billie, Charli, Noah, Olivia and more

By Andrea Dresdale
Monday, Nov. 11 — 11/11 — is apparently Singles Day because it's 1-1-1-1, and for the fifth year in a row, Urban Outfitters is celebrating with a collection of 11 limited-edition 7-inch vinyl singles.
You can get Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" on green bio vinyl; Noah Kahan's "You're Gonna Go Far" on cloudy-clear vinyl; Charli XCX's "Spring Breakers/Guess" on black vinyl; Madison Beer's "15 MINUTES/Make You Mine" on Coke-bottle clear vinyl; Reneé Rapp's "Tummy Hurts/Tummy Hurts Remix ft. Coco Jones" on white vinyl; Tinashe's "Nasty" on cobalt blue vinyl; and, finally, Shaboozey's "Tipsy (A Bar Song)/My Fault f. Noah Cyrus" on gold vinyl.

All the singles are available at urbanoutfitters.com.

Also for Singles Day, Olivia Rodrigo has made her 7-inch joint single with Noah Kahan available in her online store. The single, which was originally a Record Store Day exclusive, features Olivia's version of "Stick Season" on one side and Noah's version of Olivia's song "Lacy" on the other side.

And finally, 7-inch singles from Katy Perry, Lewis Capaldi, Troye Sivan and The Beatles, among other acts, are available now at shop.capitolmusic.com.

