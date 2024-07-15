It's a beautiful thing: Benson Boone extends his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour

Benson Boone is giving fans more "Beautiful Things" to enjoy — specifically, more live shows.

The singer has expanded his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour with a new U.S. leg starting Sept. 24 with a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The new dates are currently scheduled to run through an Oct. 10 show in Houston. On Oct. 12 he'll play the Austin City Limits Festival.

Benson wrote on Instagram, "I'M HITTIN THE ROAD AGAIN!!! I originally planned on just playing [Austin City Limits] ... but I missed the shows and the noise and the crowds and the bus so I thought I'd add a few more dates:)."

A fan presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time at BensonBoone.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Also on Friday, Benson will release a new song, which is included on the soundtrack of the new movie Twisters. It's called "Death Wish Love."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.