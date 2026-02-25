Is Olivia Rodrigo teasing album three?

Is Olivia Rodrigo's next album closer than we think?

Her producer and musical collaborator Dan Nigro posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing himself crashed out on a couch with Olivia sitting next to him. The caption reads, "Finishing records…"

Olivia commented, "the palpable stress in this photo hahahha."

Eagle-eyed fans noted that on the coffee table in front of Liv and Dan is a copy of KATSEYE's album, inscribed "To John Janick," who is the head of Olivia's label. When a fan in the comments speculated that this might be a hint that Liv is collaborating with the group on her new project, responses ran about 50-50 positive and negative for the idea.

Olivia, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, hasn't released a new studio album since 2023's GUTS. She put out the album Live from Glastonbury (A BBC Recording) in December, and earlier this year marked the fifth anniversary of her hit "drivers license" by releasing a duet version with former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

At the time, she said she was planning to release several other "reimagined" cover versions that will celebrate the forthcoming fifth anniversary of her debut album, SOUR, which was released May 21, 2021. So perhaps those "records" Dan is finishing are those cover versions and not OR3. Stay tuned.

