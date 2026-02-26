How 'Crazy' is it that Gnarls Barkley is back?

Talk about a "Crazy" long time to be away: Gnarls Barkley has just released their first new music in 18 years.

The duo, made up of Danger Mouse and CeeLo Green, just dropped a new song called "Pictures." It's the first release from their third — and they say final — album, Atlanta, which is due out March 6.

After releasing their bestselling debut, St. Elsewhere, which featured "Crazy," in 2006, Gnarls Barkley followed it up with 2008's The Odd Couple. They'd always meant to make a third album, but it never happened — until Green and Danger Mouse reconnected in 2025.

"'Pictures' is like going back to square one, It's a full circle moment," says Green in a statement. "The spirit of Gnarls Barkley is always self-discovery. The sweet, the sad, and the strange. The universe, the adventure inside of yourself."

The song itself was inspired by Green's childhood experiences riding on MARTA, Atlanta's public train system. "The hook of the song is literally about being on the train," he explains. "When you are in transit it’s like a motion picture passing you by … staring out the window of the MARTA train.”

Over the past 18 years, Danger Mouse has worked with acts like Beck, The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele and Portugal. The Man. He also released three albums as part of the duo Broken Bells. CeeLo, meanwhile, became one of the original judges on The Voice. He released material both as a solo artist and with the band Goodie Mob.

Here's the track list for Atlanta:

"Tomorrow Died Today"

"I Amnesia"

"Pictures"

"Line Dance"

"Turn Your Heart Back On"

"Let Me Be"

"Cyberbully (Yayo)"

"Perfect Time"

"Sweet Evil"

"Boy Genius"

"The Be Be King"

"Sorry"

"Accept It"

