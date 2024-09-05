Hear Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing "Defying Gravity" — finally — in latest 'Wicked' trailer

Despite it being a musical, the Wicked trailers that we've seen so far haven't featured any singing from Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo. But in the latest trailer for the much-anticipated film, we finally get to hear — but not see — the two deliver their rendition of Wicked's defining song, "Defying Gravity."

In the latest example of an odd recent movie trend — trailers for musicals that try to pretend they're not musicals — we hear Ari and Cynthia sing "Defying Gravity" throughout the lengthy trailer, but we never see either of them actually singing. Instead, we hear Ari as Glinda saying, "Let me tell you the whole story."

That's followed by multiple scenes revealing more than we've ever seen of the film, including Glinda and Cynthia's Elphaba arriving to meet the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum; Elphaba demonstrating her magical powers for Michelle Yeoh's Madam Morrible; a romantic moment between Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey's Fiero; and flying monkeys and shots of Elphaba flying around on a broom.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Wicked soundtrack is now available for presave. The movie itself opens in theaters Nov. 22. The second part of the planned two-part epic is set for Nov. 26, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.