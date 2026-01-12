Emory University awarded $200,000 grant to study how music impacts brain health

ATLANTA — Emory University has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to support research exploring the connection between music and the brain.

The funding will support research at Emory’s Brain Health Institute, where scientists are studying whether music can help restore brain health and strengthen emotional well-being; not only for people living with cognitive decline, but also for their caregivers.

Dr. Monica Parker with Emory says previous research has shown benefits tied to music and other art-based interventions.

“For caregivers, their stress levels were reduced by attending musical events or artistic events in one way or another,” Parker said.

Researchers are looking at whether music engagement can help improve quality of life for people living with cognitive impairment and help manage challenging behaviors.

Parker says the research will also examine whether music-based interventions can help preserve and restore brain health across a person’s lifespan.

“Music engagement improved independence in persons living with cognitive impairment; it also decreased their agitation or irritability,” she said.

She says music may help support daily living and maintain a certain level of physical independence for those with cognitive decline, while also benefiting caregivers.

As for why music may have such an impact on the brain, Parker says researchers are still working to understand that connection.

“I think we’re still working on that. I think that’s something that’s still being researched,” she said.

Parker says the research aims to improve quality of life for people living with cognitive impairment and their caregivers.

“What we’re trying to do with our involvement is take persons who are living with cognitive impairment and their caregivers, and try to give them a dose of medicine,” Parker said, adding that medicine is music.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.