Harry Styles says playing multiple nights in one city will 'make me better'

Harry Styles is playing multiple shows in seven cities for his upcoming Together, Together tour. The singer is set to perform 30 nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, for example, and 12 nights at London's Wembley Stadium. While fans may be upset about having to travel farther to come see him, he insists both him and the show will be superior.

Asked to explain this mini-residency model, Harry tells Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, "I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn't have to travel every night. I think the show itself is better."

He adds it will also be greater since longer stays in one location "allows me to stay in my life while I'm doing it." "I think [it] allows me to take care of myself better, which I think makes me better at doing the thing," he explains.

"It's not like I'm saying I'll never travel again, but I want to see what it looks like if you do it a different way," he continues, noting it terrified him to think about returning and doing "the exact same thing."

Harry reasons that touring this way also makes things easier for the people who go on the road with him.

"People in my band have families now and kids and some aspect of that too," he notes. "It's really important to me that they're on the road, that I would love to have them. I don't want to make it like near impossible for them to be able to come do that with me."

The Together, Together tour starts in May in Amsterdam.

