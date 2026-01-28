Harry Styles to return to the stage with live performance at the BRIT Awards

If you're wondering what you can expect from Harry Styles' upcoming Together, Together tour, he'll be giving fans a preview in February.

Harry's official return to live performance will take place Feb. 28 at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. The show will be held in Manchester, England, at the Co-op Live, a venue in which Harry is an investor.

Harry joins Olivia Dean as a performer on the show. It'll be his first time at the BRITs since 2023, when he scored four trophies and performed. His appearance comes shortly before he releases his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., on March 6.

Harry's Together, Together tour gets underway May 16 in Amsterdam and will travel to London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney, with multiple shows in each city.

