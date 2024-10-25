Halsey releases fifth studio album, 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey is back with the release of her fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, which dropped on Friday.

Her previously released singles "I Never Loved You," "Ego," "Lonely is the Muse," "Lucky" and "The End" all appear on the 18-track album, which is her first to feature a title track.

Over the last 18 days leading up to the album's release, Halsey dressed up like different icons while teasing snippets of the songs they inspired. Now, to celebrate The Great Impersonator dropping, Halsey has announced a four-part video series. She's partnered with Vevo to create four music videos paying homage to different decades in music.

Friday's video is for the song "Panic Attack," with Halsey channeling the '70s while wearing a Stevie Nicks-inspired look.

Halsey will give a special performance at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday to celebrate the release of The Great Impersonator. She'll also take the stage at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, where she'll perform the album in its entirety.

Fans can celebrate Halloween with the queen of impersonations when Halsey performs during a special festive Oct. 31 episode as part of the third season of Amazon Music Live.

