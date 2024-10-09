Halsey, Jelly Roll to perform on Amazon Music Live series

This fall Halsey’s opening act will be Thursday Night Football.

The "Ego" singer has signed on to perform on Amazon Music Live, the music series that streams live from LA after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The seven-episode season kicks off Oct. 17 with a performance from Jelly Roll. Big Sean is up next on Oct. 24.

Halsey will star in the series' Halloween episode on Oct. 31 and perform music from her new album, The Great Impersonator, which is due Oct. 25. She's already getting in the Halloween mood by dressing up as different music icons in the countdown to the album. So far, she's impersonated Dolly Parton and '90s alt-rock goddess PJ Harvey.

She wrote on social platform X, "The Great Impersonator being a Halloween album is divine timing. Partially on purpose, partially just what happened and what made sense. and I'm LOVING IT ALREADY."

Amazon Music Live will continue Nov. 7 with J Balvin. Each episode starts at 9 p.m. PT on both Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

