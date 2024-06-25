"Grateful" Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first Hot 100 #1 hit, announces Meta VR concert

Sabrina Carpenter dream-came-trued herself to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Please Please Please" and is expressing her happiness on social media.

Reacting on social platform X to a Billboard story about the achievement, Sabrina wrote, "Ohhhh I'm a grateful grateful grateful girl." She wrote on Instagram, "MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4.. I'm very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!"

Addressing her co-writers Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, Sabrina continued, "i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!!" She concluded, "thank you everyone who's listened and made it so much fun to have these songs out in the world. more to come soon."

In other Sabrina news, she's doing a VR concert on Meta Horizon World's Music Valley on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

