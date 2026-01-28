The Grammys got 'SWAG': Justin Bieber to perform on the awards show

Justin Bieber poses on the court during his futsal game at The League on October 14, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber, who hasn't done a major public performance since 2022, will return to the stage Sunday night at the Grammy Awards.

Justin is nominated for four Grammys this year: album of the year and best pop vocal album for SWAG, best pop solo performance for "Daisies" and best R&B performance for "Yukon."

While Justin has done some private shows and joined SZA onstage in 2024, he hasn't really performed in public since he called off his Justice tour amid a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Since then, he's split with his longtime manager Scooter Braun, launched his clothing brand Skylrk and welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber.

Grammy presenters include Harry Styles, while performers include Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and the rest of the year's best new artist nominees. The Grammys air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with Trevor Noah returning for a sixth and final stint as host.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.