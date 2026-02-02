Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny makes history with album of the year win

The biggest night in music took place on Sunday, as the 2026 Grammy Awards were hosted for the sixth time by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. This marked the last year CBS will air the awards ceremony, as it moves to ABC in 2027.

Bad Bunny won the top award of the evening, taking home the album of the year prize for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Harry Styles presented him with the award after he made history as the first Spanish-language album of the year winner.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams," he said in his acceptance speech.

Bad Bunny also won the Grammy for best música urbana album. As soon as he took to the stage to accept that award, he said, "ICE OUT. We're not savages, we're not animals, we are humans and we are Americans."

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos musician continued, saying, "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

The Recording Academy spread the love this year, with awards going to many different artists during the ceremony. Lady Gaga won best pop vocal album for Mayhem, while Lola Young pulled off an upset and took home the award for best pop solo performance for her song "Messy." Young was so shocked that she ran onstage without having prepared a speech, and accidentally cursed on mic as she accepted her award.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish won song of the year for her track "Wildflower" from the album Hit Me Hard and Soft. She took to the stage with her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, where she said in her acceptance speech, "No one is illegal on stolen land."

Record of the year went to "luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Cher presented the award, mistakenly saying that it was won by Luther Vandross. When Lamar took the stage to accept the award, he made sure to thank Vandross. Earlier in the night Lamar also walked away with a win for best rap album for GNX.

As for performances, Bruno Mars started off the evening singing his nominated hit song "APT." with ROSÉ. Later on in the show, he also performed his new smash hit "I Just Might."

Despite going home empty-handed, Sabrina Carpenter gave an entertaining performance of her nominated song "Manchild." Dressed as a pilot, she performed on a set that resembled an airport, with a full-size plane and all. She arrived to the stage on a moving luggage carousel and even took to an airport intercom midway through the song, telling the audience, "Hey Grammys, how ya doing? It's your captain, Sabrina, speaking. If you came here tonight for a little validation, stand up and I want you to put your hands together!"

Olivia Dean lit up the stage to sing her hit "Man I Need" from The Art of Loving, before she won the award for best new artist. All of the other best new artist nominees also gave performances, including KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Young.

