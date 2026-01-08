Gracie Abrams says it's driving her 'crazy' to sit on her new music

It's a new year and Gracie Abrams has new music to share — and she says not releasing it yet is very difficult for her.

Speaking to People, Gracie said she was "beyond ready" to let her fans hear the music, adding, "I've never felt this way about anything I've made before, so it's definitely driving me crazy in a good way."

But despite being excited about the new music, Gracie said the #1 thing in her life is her group of friends and collaborators.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the people you get to make things with and spend your time with, and that ... means the most to me right now," she told People.

Gracie rang in 2026 with a group of people that included her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, and said they all "basically stood around the fire and wrote private wishes or thoughts down — things we either want to leave behind or bring with us into the new year."

"There's so much going on in the world for all of us collectively in this moment, and everyone's got their own personal s*** going on all the time," she said. "[I love] any opportunity to be with your people and remember how that is the core of everything."

