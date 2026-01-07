Goo Goo Dolls react to Buffalo Bills playing 'Iris' during last game at home stadium

If you know only two things about Goo Goo Dolls, it's probably that their biggest hit is "Iris" and that they're from Buffalo, New York. Those two things converged on Jan. 4, when the Buffalo Bills played their final game at their hometown venue, Highmark Stadium.

After 53 years at Highmark, which is slated for demolition in March, the Bills are moving to a new stadium next door. So after the team beat the Jets on Jan. 4 and secured a spot in the playoffs, the Dolls played a five-minute highlight reel set to — you guessed it — "Iris." Fan-shot footage shows the whole stadium singing along to the 1998 track, which recently hit 3 billion streams on Spotify.

On Jan. 6, Goo Goo Dolls posted a clip of the highlight reel, writing, "What an incredible honor to have 'Iris' played as the very last song at @highmark_stadium - home to the @buffalobills for 53 seasons !!!!"

Regarding the ongoing success of "Iris," Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik recently told ABC's On the Red Carpet, "Everyone can relate to that song," adding, "I think it hit a nerve culturally."

