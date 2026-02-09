Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Paul Simon & more to headline Love Rocks NYC benefit

Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier and Paul Simon are among the artists headlining the 10th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert. The annual event raises money for God's Love We Deliver, which provides meals to New Yorkers affected by illness.

The concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre is set for March 5, and will also feature Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes, Elvis Costello and more, plus "special surprise guests." Also appearing will be Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Shaffer, Jeff Ross and Julianne Moore.

A presale starts Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. ET, with the general onsale taking place Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. You can sign up for the presale code now at LoveRocksNYC.com.

Last year alone, God's Love We Deliver, which was founded in 1985, cooked, packaged and delivered 4 million meals to 15,000 New Yorkers. Over the years, the Love Rocks NYC concerts have raised $65 million, funding 6.5 million meals.

