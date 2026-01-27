Gay Olympian says Miley Cyrus was his own 'Heated Rivalry'-style 'Rose'

Long before Heated Rivalry got everyone excited about a clandestine gay romance in the world of cold weather sports, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was experiencing it in real life — with some help from Miley Cyrus.

Gus, who won silver at the 2014 Games and is competing again in Milan this year, came out as gay in 2015. But prior to that, he was linked to Miley after he was asked who his celebrity crush was. He tells the New Yorker he "kind of panicked" and named the singer.

"Miley tweeted at me and followed me," he adds. "There was some flirty texting, and I remember thinking, What am I doing? I don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t want to keep waking up and lying." At the next Winter Olympics, Gus was seen kissing his boyfriend on camera.

So it's no wonder that when he watches Heated Rivalry, he feels like he's watching his own life — especially the part where hockey star Shane is linked to an actress named Rose before he admits to himself that he's gay.

"The parallels are kind of insane. I also had a secret relationship, with these clandestine meetings and hookups," he tells the New Yorker.

"And Miley Cyrus was my own Rose, this famous person that I was suddenly linked to, and as much as I kind of wanted it — because that's the person you would want to be with if you're straight, someone successful and beautiful and talented — it's not the same as when you're with a guy."

When Gus came out, Miley wrote on social media, "Never have I ever been prouder to call @guskenworthy my friend!" She added, "You have won so much more than any medal …. You have won FREEDOM! I looooove looooove looooove you!"

