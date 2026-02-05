'From one diva to another': Watch Sabrina Carpenter duet with Kermit & Miss Piggy

If you haven't watched The Muppet Show special, which is now streaming on Disney+, Sabrina Carpenter has shared one of her performances from the show on Instagram.

She posted footage of herself duetting with Kermit the Frog on the classic Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers hit "Islands In the Stream" while they sit together in a boat. "Dreams really do come true!!" Sabrina captioned the video.

On her TikTok and Instagram Story, she shared footage of the other part of the duet, which happened after Miss Piggy appeared and threw Kermit out of the boat. The two then finished the duet, with them changing the lyrics to, "From one diva to another, uh huh." "She is so sweet," Sabrina captioned that video.

Miss Piggy wrote in the comments, "A dream to duet with vous, Sabrina!! Kissy, kissy!"

Sabrina also performs "Manchild" in the special, which features Maya Rudolph and Seth Rogen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.