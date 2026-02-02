Fowl! PETA criticizes Sabrina Carpenter for using bird in Grammys performance

At the end of her Grammys production number for "Manchild" on Sunday night, Sabrina Carpenter held a live bird — a white dove — in her hand, and now the folks at PETA are crying "fowl."

In social media posts, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wrote, "Did @sabrinacarpenter really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs!"

The post explains PETA's stance against the use of the dove by quoting the lyrics of "Manchild": "Bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless ... and cruel! Bright lights, loud noise and handling cause fear and distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky."

ABC Audio has reached to Sabrina's reps for comment. So far, the singer hasn't responded on social media or otherwise.

