Former 1D bandmates Zayn and Louis Tomlinson debut new solo music

Two former One Direction bandmates are debuting new music.

Zayn kicked off his seven-show Las Vegas residency Tuesday night at Dolby Live at Park MGM, debuting five new unreleased songs: "Nusrat," "Used to the Blues," "Take Turns" and the new single "Die for Me."

He also performed hits including “PILLOWTALK,” “What I Am” and “Swear.” Zayn continues his residency Wednesday night; it runs through Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson debuted his new song, "Imposter," Wednesday, along with a music video.

"Imposter was written in the jungle in Costa Rica,” Louis says in a statement. “Conceptually it leans into the idea of identity. It’s probably the most melodic moment on the record, I’m really excited for the world to finally hear it!"

He'll be performing and sitting for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday. His new album, How Did We Get Here?, comes out on Friday.

As previously reported, Louis and Zayn will be reuniting for a 2026 Netflix series that will find them traveling across the U.S. and "opening up about life, love, loss, and fatherhood.”

