Fan-created Swiftie University teaches moms, boyfriends about Taylor Swift

A 35-year-old Swiftie gave her mom the ultimate Taylor Swift education.

Mia Weinberger created an all-encompassing PowerPoint presentation covering every single era, ex-boyfriend, fan tradition, Easter egg and more in order to teach her loved ones about the global pop superstar.

The presentation, which she called Barb's version, named after her mother, included YouTube videos and a crossword puzzle at the end to test the new Swiftie on everything she learned.

"It's been really fun to hear from Swifties all over the world who are excited to educate the Taylor newbies in their lives," Weinberger told USA Today.

The presentation has been converted into a 55-page deck titled Swiftie University. It's available on Etsy and priced at $13, of course. Weinberger has sold almost 450 copies in just six weeks.

She also gave a similar presentation to her boyfriend, who attended The Eras Tour with her in Madrid, Spain.

"I presented Tom's Version to him, and he filmed some of that," Weinberger said. "I posted it on Instagram, and a lot of people saw it."

It's true — over 2 million people watched the Instagram Reel of her explaining Swiftie lore. As for what's next, Weinberger says she hopes to update the presentation after the final Eras Tour show in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.