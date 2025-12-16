Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, 'Golden,' 'Wicked' songs make Oscar short list for best original song

Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Sara Bareilles are all one step closer to an Oscar.

Songs written by Ed, Miley and Sara have made the short list for the best original song category at next year's Academy Awards. For Ed, it's "Drive," which he co-wrote with John Mayer and writer/producer Blake Slatkin and recorded for the Brad Pitt movie F1.

For Miley, it's "Dream As One," which she co-wrote with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Simon Franglen and recorded for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

For Sara, it's "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet," which she co-wrote and recorded with Brandi Carlile for the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, which has made the short list for best documentary feature film.

It's worth nothing that the Oscar for best original song goes to the people who wrote it, not the people who recorded it. The two new songs from Wicked: For Good — "The Girl In the Bubble" and "No Place Like Home" — were performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, respectively. But if either song wins, the trophy will go home with the person who wrote both songs, Stephen Schwartz.

Similarly, "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters is nominated, but only EJAE, one of the people who sang it, would win an Oscar; she co-wrote the song with four other people. The other two members of HUNTR/X, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna, didn't have a hand in co-writing it.

All in all, 15 songs have advanced to the short list category. The list will be whittled down to five, and the Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 22. The 98th Academy Awards will take place March 15 and air live on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.