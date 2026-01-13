Dynamite! BTS announces where they'll be performing in 2026

BTS has announced where and when fans will be able to see them perform on their upcoming world tour, which kicks off in April and runs through 2027. The trek will include 79 shows across 34 regions.

The tour begins in South Korea on April 9 before moving on to Japan and then North America. The reunited K-pop superstars will play 28 shows over 12 cities, starting on April 25 in Tampa, Florida. The first North American leg ends May 27 with a three-night stand in Las Vegas.

BTS will then return on Aug. 1 for multiple shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Baltimore; Arlington, Virginia; Toronto; and Chicago, before wrapping up the run with four shows in LA on Sept. 1, 2, 5 and 6. Venues have not yet been announced.

The tour is currently scheduled through March 2027, with a final stop in the Philippines, though additional dates are expected to be announced. BTS plans to perform on a 360-degree, in-the-round stage, allowing for increased capacity in each venue.

Tickets for ARMY members go on sale Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 local time, followed by general sales beginning Jan. 24 local time worldwide. Visit BTSWORLDTOUROFFICIAL.COM and LiveNation.com for more details.

As previously reported, BTS will release a new album on March 20. A title has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.