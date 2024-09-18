Demi Lovato talks about experiencing "dissociation" to cope with fame as a child star

Demi Lovato's new Hulu documentary, Child Star, which is her directorial debut, explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight in the entertainment industry. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, she said she found that she and the other former child stars she interviewed for the film — Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symoné and JoJo Siwa among them — all coped with their fame in a similar way.

"I think there were several common themes, but one that really fascinated me while going on this journey was finding out that so many of us had ... used the same coping skill of dissociation, where I think it was a ... response to the trauma of fame being so young," she revealed.

"There were just chunks of time and memories and projects that we don't remember working on, which was really fascinating to me," she continued. "I guess I didn't understand the level of the intensity of fame and how it really, really affects your brain, your chemistry."

Demi also said she wanted to make the film out of "curiosity" about "why people get into the industry at such a young age" and "how it affects us."

She also offered some advice for young people in the industry, telling those dealing with bullying that "even if people are telling you the opposite, someone out there loves you," and reminding those going full-force trying to make it in show business that "it's OK to take breaks."

When asked if there was more directing in her future, Demi said, "It's a journey that I want to continue." While noting she doesn't know "what the future looks like for me," she added, "I hope to do more of that, yeah."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

