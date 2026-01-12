Cryptic Harry Styles website offers more proof that he's about to return

Remember back in 2022, when a cryptic website called YouAreHome.com turned out to be a preview for Harry Styles' album Harry's House? Well, it's 2026 and another cryptic website is seemingly announcing that Harry is well and truly back.

The website is called WeBelongTogether.co, which consists of a video of a crowd at a show. If you click it, you're taken to a website titled HSHQ, which displays a phone number. If you click on that, it prompts you to text "we belong together. we belong together" to the number. If you do that, you're prompted to add your contact details to a website.

It's worth noting that the video Harry posted on his YouTube channel on Dec. 27 called "Forever, Forever" ended with the same crowd image that's on the website and the words "We Belong Together." Fans have also reported seeing signs with the same image and words in various cities.

Harry's most recent album is Harry's House, which won the album of the year Grammy.

