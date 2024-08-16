Coldplay reveals ﻿'Moon Music' ﻿track list

Coldplay has revealed the track list for their upcoming album, Moon Music.

The 10-song set includes the previously released lead single, "feelslikeimfallinginlove," and the upcoming "WE PRAY," as well as "ALL MY LOVE" and "GOOD FEELINGS," which Chris Martin and company have performed live. There's also a cut that's title is just a rainbow emoji.

As previously reported, "WE PRAY" will premiere Aug. 23 and features English rapper Little Simz, Nigerian musician Burna Boy, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna and Argentine singer Tini.

Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, arrives Oct. 4. Here's the track list:

"MOON MUSiC"

"feelslikeimfallinginlove"

"WE PRAY" feat. Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI

"JUPiTER"

"GOOD FEELiNGS" feat. Ayra Starr

"[rainbow emoji]"

"iAAM"

"AETERNA"

"ALL MY LOVE"

"ONE WORLD"

