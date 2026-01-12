Charlie Puth announces Whatever's Clever! World Tour

Charlie Puth touring the world? Sure — whatever's clever.
The "Changes" star will kick off the Whatever's Clever! World Tour April 22 in San Diego. The U.S. legs wraps up June 13 in Houston, before Charlie heads overseas to the U.K. and Europe. During his North American run, Charlie will play theaters and arenas, including New York's Madison Square Garden and LA's Kia Forum. Opening acts include Daniel Seavey and Lawrence.
The tour comes in support of Charlie's new album, also called Whatever's Clever!, due out March 27. A new single, "Beat Yourself Up," arrives Friday.
An artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at charlieputh.com. Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers can access a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com.
