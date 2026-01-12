Charlie Puth announces Whatever's Clever! World Tour

Charlie Puth touring the world? Sure — whatever's clever.

The "Changes" star will kick off the Whatever's Clever! World Tour April 22 in San Diego. The U.S. legs wraps up June 13 in Houston, before Charlie heads overseas to the U.K. and Europe. During his North American run, Charlie will play theaters and arenas, including New York's Madison Square Garden and LA's Kia Forum. Opening acts include Daniel Seavey and Lawrence.

Charlie says in a statement, "I feel like I’ve worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on for you all. We have worked so hard to bring you the sort of top-level musicianship and arrangements that you all deserve in a live show, and I am beyond excited to bring my music and this incredible band and show to some of the most iconic rooms in the world. It’s going to be fun!”

The tour comes in support of Charlie's new album, also called Whatever's Clever!, due out March 27. A new single, "Beat Yourself Up," arrives Friday.

An artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at charlieputh.com. Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers can access a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com.

