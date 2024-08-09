Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan dominate the British charts

Terrence O’Connor

By Andrea Tuccillo

Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan are taking over the U.K. charts.

Charli and Billie's "Guess" remix has hit number one on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, giving Charli her second number one on the chart after her feature on Icona Pop's 2012 hit "I Love It," and Billie her third British chart-topper after "No Time to Die" and "What Was I Made For?"

Chappell, meanwhile, scored her first-ever number one album on the U.K.'s Official Album Chart with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. 

She got a shout-out from Elton John on Instagram, who wrote, "Congratulations to @chappellroan on her first UK Number 1 album. The meteoric rise of a midwestern princess. Brilliant pop music that brings the world together at a much needed time."

