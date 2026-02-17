Charges filed against suspect in 2024 Taylor Swift concert bombing plot

On Monday, the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office in Austria filed charges against a suspect in the thwarted plot to bomb Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in that city on Aug. 9, 2024.

The 21-year-old suspect is accused of "planning and preparing a terrorist attack," "obtaining instructions online for constructing a ... bomb" and of "receiving instruction from other IS members in the handling of explosives." He's also accused of attempting to buy guns and a hand grenade illegally, and of manufactured a small quantity of explosives.

In addition, the suspect is being accused of multiple other terrorist-related crimes, including promoting terrorist activities via Snapchat and other messenger services. The suspect, in custody since 2024, faces up to 20 years in prison.

While the plot failed, in part thanks to a tip from U.S. intelligence, Taylor's three planned shows in Austria that year were canceled due to concerns for public safety.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.