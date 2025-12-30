Chappell Roan chooses her top 10 looks of 2025, urges fans to 'be weird and bold'

If anyone had enough standout fits to create a top 10 list of the best ones this year, it's Chappell Roan, who creates a moment every time she steps onto a stage or a red carpet.

In rounding up her personal top 10 looks of the year on Instagram, she wrote, "Just my opinion u don't have to agree !!! I love dressing up obvs & this year I got to wear things I've only dreamed of. Thank you to all the houses that dressed me this year and all the seamstress fairies who put many hours into my custom looks. Mwahhh I feel so princess!!! Xoxox."

That being said, she noted, "I don’t believe you need to wear high end couture or insanely expensive clothing to be considered fashionable or 'in the fashion circle' f*** that s***. That is weird and lame and very OUT in my opinion. Gate keeping is stupid. Let’s all just be cute together."

Chappell's #1 look of the year was the Gaultier gown she wore on the Grammys red carpet, followed by the red two-piece look she rocked at the U.K.'s Reading Festival. Number three was the Valentino gown she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

She also singled out her Met Gala look, her outfit for "The Subway" video and the ensemble she wore onstage to accept the best new artist trophy at the Grammys.

Chappell signed off by writing, "I think looking cool is like… being you and being different and trying new things. Chic is fun but fun is funner ... F*** it be weird and bold otherwise who cares??"

