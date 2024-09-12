Chappell Roan calls out photographer on MTV VMA red carpet: "I yelled back"

Chappell Roan made her voice heard after a rude encounter during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

While Chappell was posing on the red carpet, she turned away from the camera. In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, a photographer then told her to "shut the f*** up."

Chappell quickly responded, saying, "You shut the f*** up. Don't. Not me, b****."

In the background of the video, a person can be heard rooting for Chappell. "Tell 'em, girl!" the person said.

Afterward, a reporter asked Chappell how her red carpet experience was going.

"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying," Chappell said. "And I yelled back."

She continued, "I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that."

This interaction comes after Chappell publicly asserted her boundaries with her fans in a post shared to Instagram in August.

“For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time," Chappell wrote. “I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s***. I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

