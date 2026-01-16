BTS reveals title of new album due in March

BTS has unveiled the title of their long-awaited new album.

It's called ARIRANG, named after a traditional Korean folk song believed to be more than 600 years old. There are thousands of variations of the song, which is sung in both North and South Korea as a symbol of unity. You can read all about the song's history online at the UNESCO, which has included it on its "cultural heritage" list.

According to a press release, BTS chose the title for "its strong resonance with their current journey," noting that the album "explores universal emotions of longing and love."

As previously reported, the album will arrive on March 20. The group's world tour starts in South Korea on April 9, with the North American leg beginning May 16 in Stanford, California.

