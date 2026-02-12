BTS concerts to hit theaters worldwide in April

As part of the promotion for their new album ARIRANG, BTS is coming to a theater near you this spring.

BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' LIVE VIEWING will allow fans to watch the BTS tour kickoff in Goyang, South Korea, on April 11 and their show in Tokyo on April 18, live. Starting Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. ET, you can purchase tickets at btsliveviewing.com. To accommodate the time difference between Asia and other parts of the world, each concert will be screened twice.

The tour, which will visit 34 cities worldwide, will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design. More live screenings are planned for later in the year.

As previously reported, Netflix will screen a live performance by the group from Seoul, South Korea, on March 21, as well as a documentary about their comeback on March 27.

ARIRANG arrives March 20.

In other BTS, news, Jung Kook has been named the new global brand ambassador for the luxury watch brand Hublot. In a statement, he says of Hublot, "I've always admired the brand's confidence, its craftsmanship, its way of creating its own path."

