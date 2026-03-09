Bruno Mars' 'The Romantic' becomes his first #1 debut on 'Billboard' 200

Bruno Mars "just might" be pretty happy about his latest chart success.

His new album, The Romantic, has entered the Billboard 200 album chart at #1, marking his first #1 debut, and his first #1 album since 2013's Unorthodox Jukebox. Overall, The Romantic is Bruno's fifth top-10 album, including his Silk Sonic collaboration with Anderson .Paak.

Bruno's 13-year gap between chart-topping albums is the longest for any living male solo artist since Paul McCartney hit #1 in 2018 with Egypt Station. It was the ex-Beatles first #1 in over 36 years.

The Romantic's first single, "I Just Might," debuted at #1, becoming Bruno's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 on top. It was his 10th #1 hit overall.

Bruno's The Romantic Tour starts April 10 in Las Vegas.

