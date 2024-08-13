Bruno Mars sets December Las Vegas performances at Park MGM amid Lady Gaga duet rumors

Bruno Mars will officially christen the new Los Angeles venue the Intuit Dome by holding the first of two back-to-back concerts there on Aug. 15 and 16. It'll mark the first time the Grammy winner has played in LA in six years — because most of his U.S. concerts these days are in Las Vegas — and he's just announced a bunch more.



Bruno will return to the Dolby Live at Park MGM Theater in Sin City for six December shows, including a New Year's Eve concert. The dates, which go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, are Dec. 18, 20, 21, 27, 30 and 31.

These shows are in addition to a run of seven shows he's doing at the Park MGM starting Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, rumors are rampant that Bruno and Lady Gaga have recorded a duet for Gaga's upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux called "Die With a Smile." According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, word is that the song will be coming out Labor Day Weekend.

In June, Bruno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he'd "love to do" either a show or a song with Gaga, who attended the opening of his new club at the Bellagio, The Pinky Ring, in February. She just commented on Bruno's latest Instagram Post with a bunch of emojis, and Bruno responded with a rose emoji.

