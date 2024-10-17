Bruno Mars joins ROSÉ on new single, "Apt."

Bruno Mars is teaming up with BLACKPINK's ROSÉ on a brand new song.

The upcoming single, called "Apt.," arrives on Friday. ROSÉ made the announcement to her fans in a post she shared to Instagram Thursday. The singer posted the cover art for the track, which features herself sitting in front of a drum set, where Bruno sits ready to accompany her.

"Apt." will be ROSÉ's first music release since she announced her solo project, rosie. The 12-track album drops in December. The K-pop star made the announcement about her upcoming record earlier in October.

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine … With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album,” she wrote when she announced the project.

