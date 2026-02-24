The Bruno Mars concert venue? Take a left on Bruno Mars Drive

Las Vegas "just might" name a street after Bruno Mars.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the star, who's been performing at the Dolby Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on and off since 2016, will have a street named after him. Specifically, reps for MGM Resorts International have told the publication that Park Avenue, which runs between the Park MGM and the T-Mobile Arena, will be renamed Bruno Mars Drive.

It's not clear when this will happen, though Bruno does plan to kick off his The Romantic Tour April 10 with two shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Bruno's album The Romantic, his first solo album since 2016, is out Friday. He recently unveiled the track list:



"Risk It All"

"Cha Cha Cha"

"I Just Might"

"God Was Showing Off"

"Why You Wanna Fight?"

"On My Soul"

"Something Serious"

"Nothing Left"

"Dance With Me"

